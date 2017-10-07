Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Shares Sold by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79,533 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,184,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,280,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,607 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 137,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) opened at 20.75 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.39 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.47 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $24.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

