Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) opened at 84.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $87.90.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post $4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $106,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,280.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $1,365,572.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,327,660. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

