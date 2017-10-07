Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Director Sells $2,233,170.60 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,058 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $2,233,170.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) opened at 84.60 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post $4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

