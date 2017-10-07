Partnerre (PRE) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Partnerre (NYSE:PRE) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Partnerre earned a news impact score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 48.2055536053423 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

About Partnerre

PartnerRe Ltd. is the holding company engaged in the international reinsurance and insurance business. The Company operates in three segments: Non-life, Life and Health, and Corporate and Other. The Non-life segment’s operations are classified as North America, Global (Non-U.S.) Property and Casualty (Global (Non-U.S.) P&C), Global Specialty and Catastrophe.

