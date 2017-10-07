Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) PT Set at $46.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has been given a $46.00 target price by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 73.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PE. BidaskClub cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Shares of Parsley Energy (PE) opened at 26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.32 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.23. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin is located in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico and includes three primary sub-areas: the Midland Basin, the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin.

