Park Electrochemical Corporation (PKE) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities cut their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Griffin Securities analyst M. Ajzenman now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Park Electrochemical Corporation’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on PKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Electrochemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Park Electrochemical Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Park Electrochemical Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.
Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE PKE) opened at 18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.19 million, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Park Electrochemical Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.24.
Park Electrochemical Corporation (NYSE:PKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Park Electrochemical Corporation had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Park Electrochemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,921,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,820,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,840,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,073,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Park Electrochemical Corporation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 849,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Park Electrochemical Corporation Company Profile
Park Electrochemical Corp. is a global advanced materials company. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and sells digital and radio frequency (RF)/microwave printed circuit materials products principally for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure and high-end computing markets and advanced composite materials, parts and assemblies and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.
