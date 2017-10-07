Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $15.82 Million Position in Ferrari N.V. (RACE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Ferrari N.V. worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 6.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ferrari N.V. by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari N.V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari N.V. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ferrari N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Ferrari N.V. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ferrari N.V. from $46.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) opened at 112.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.70. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $118.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Ferrari N.V. had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 128.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari N.V. will post $3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari N.V.

Ferrari NV, known as New Business Netherlands NV, is an Italy-based company, incorporated in the Netherlands, that is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars under the Ferrari brand. Its products include nine sports car models, including seven sports cars: 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A; as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF.

