Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $15.40 Million Position in Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) opened at 44.40 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

AIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS AG lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

