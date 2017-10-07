Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 46,710 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of General Dynamics Corporation worth $106,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 2,645.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,509,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,903,351,000 after buying an additional 14,944,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,799,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,706,525,000 after buying an additional 894,177 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,563,000 after buying an additional 749,793 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,712,000 after buying an additional 675,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Corporation by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 578,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,300,000 after buying an additional 278,394 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics Corporation alerts:

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) opened at 212.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.96. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $148.76 and a 12 month high of $214.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. General Dynamics Corporation had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/parametric-portfolio-associates-llc-buys-46710-shares-of-general-dynamics-corporation-gd.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GD. BidaskClub lowered General Dynamics Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.12.

General Dynamics Corporation Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.