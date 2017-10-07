Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,684,294.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PARR) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 177,300 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $3,684,294.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 98,579 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $2,070,159.00.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 359,679 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $7,520,887.89.
- On Thursday, September 28th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 22,449 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $459,531.03.
- On Wednesday, September 27th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 19,724 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $404,144.76.
- On Friday, September 29th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 277,443 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $5,848,498.44.
- On Tuesday, September 26th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 101,739 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $2,084,632.11.
- On Tuesday, September 19th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 186,627 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $3,684,016.98.
- On Tuesday, September 12th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 171,304 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $3,172,550.08.
- On Monday, September 11th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 43,893 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $812,459.43.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 394,022 shares of Par Pacific Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $7,285,466.78.
Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) opened at 20.70 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.10 million and a PE ratio of 46.21.
Par Pacific Holdings (NASDAQ:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Par Pacific Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific Holdings in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Par Pacific Holdings by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific Holdings by 400.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Par Pacific Holdings by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.
