Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 548,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $119,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,106,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation (FDX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/pacer-advisors-inc-has-1-15-million-holdings-in-fedex-corporation-fdx.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx Corporation from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.71.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE FDX) opened at 220.80 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $168.00 and a 52-week high of $227.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.44 and its 200-day moving average is $204.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation also saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,915 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 309% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,161 put options.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 4.72%. FedEx Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post $12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other FedEx Corporation news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total transaction of $459,573.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald F. Colleran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,172 shares of company stock worth $6,039,193 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.