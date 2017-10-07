Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 27th

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Oxford Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Oxford Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Oxford Industries (OXM) opened at 64.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.34 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Saturday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. FBR & Co started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands, other owned brands and licensed brands, as well as private label apparel products. It distributes its lifestyle branded products through its direct to consumer channels, consisting of its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer full-price retail stores and its e-commerce sites for Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, and through its wholesale distribution channels.

