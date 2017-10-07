Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Shares Sold by Daruma Capital Management LLC

Daruma Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67,597 shares during the period. Oxford Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of Daruma Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Daruma Capital Management LLC owned about 3.42% of Oxford Industries worth $35,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 97,941.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,465,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 202,405 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,863,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 339,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 109,353 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Industries Inc. alerts:

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) traded down 0.76% on Friday, hitting $64.40. 153,655 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $76.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.34 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Shares Sold by Daruma Capital Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/oxford-industries-inc-oxm-shares-sold-by-daruma-capital-management-llc.html.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands, other owned brands and licensed brands, as well as private label apparel products. It distributes its lifestyle branded products through its direct to consumer channels, consisting of its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer full-price retail stores and its e-commerce sites for Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, and through its wholesale distribution channels.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.