OxFORD Asset Management LLP Has $2.09 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,864 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Owens & Minor worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 384,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 205,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (down previously from $30.50) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) opened at 29.36 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

