OxFORD Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of MSA Safety Incorporporated worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,362,000 after purchasing an additional 76,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,111,000 after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 117.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,287,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,529,000 after purchasing an additional 124,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 96.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,084,000 after purchasing an additional 417,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other MSA Safety Incorporporated news, VP Markus H. Weber sold 5,811 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $423,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Markus H. Weber sold 2,300 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $163,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,428 over the last ninety days. 15.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered MSA Safety Incorporporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) opened at 77.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.94 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post $3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

