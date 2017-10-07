Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Owens & Minor worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMI. Creative Planning raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Invictus RG raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective (down previously from $30.50) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) opened at 29.36 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $37.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

