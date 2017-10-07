ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) Director Sells $73,850.00 in Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 7,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $73,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jerome B. Eisenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 7,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $80,570.00.

ORBCOMM Inc. (ORBC) opened at 11.71 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $860.66 million. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $56.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. ORBCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current year.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Craig Hallum set a $13.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $13,120,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $11,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,803,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,424,000 after purchasing an additional 824,761 shares in the last quarter. Pax World Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $8,743,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $7,211,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management and Web reporting applications. The Company’s IoT products and services are designed to track, monitor and manage security for a range of assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators (gensets), oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters, in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime and government.

