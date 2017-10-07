Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 7,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle Corporation alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/oracle-corporation-orcl-shares-sold-by-legacy-private-trust-co.html.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Oracle Corporation from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Oracle Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE ORCL) traded down 1.04% during trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,340,405 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $201.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Oracle Corporation had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle Corporation’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $188,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 76,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,758,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,055,776 shares of company stock valued at $52,673,112 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.