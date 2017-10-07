Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Oracle Corporation makes up 3.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,195,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,495,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,750,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,397,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,879 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,561,715 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,854,068,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,235,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,839,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation by 6,353.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,640,774 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $831,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351,920 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.37.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 48.40 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $201.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $2,161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $188,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,055,776 shares of company stock valued at $52,673,112. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

