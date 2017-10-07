Opexa Therapeutics (ACER) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Critical Survey

Opexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Opexa Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opexa Therapeutics N/A -157.46% -106.61% Karyopharm Therapeutics -67,267.47% -70.42% -63.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opexa Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opexa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($7.56) -2.31 Karyopharm Therapeutics $165,999.00 3,319.56 -$112.22 million ($2.69) -4.35

Opexa Therapeutics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Karyopharm Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opexa Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Opexa Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 4.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Opexa Therapeutics and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opexa Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.01%. Given Karyopharm Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Karyopharm Therapeutics is more favorable than Opexa Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.7% of Opexa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Opexa Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics beats Opexa Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opexa Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in acquires, develops and intends to commercialize therapies for patients with serious rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. Its late-stage clinical pipeline includes Edsivo (celiprolol) and ACER-001. The Company is developing Edsivo for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) in the United States. The Company is developing ACER-001, a pharmacologic treatment option for the treatment of Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD). ACER-001 is an immediate-release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) developed using a microencapsulation process. The Company is also developing ACER-001 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders (UCD).

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It has discovered and is developing small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein, XPO1. The Company’s lead drug candidate, selinexor (KPT-330), is an orally administered agent for the treatment of cancer indications with unmet clinical need, mainly hematologic malignancies. It is also engaged in the clinical development of selinexor in various solid tumor indications. Oral selinexor is being evaluated in multiple later-phase clinical trials in patients with relapsed and/or refractory hematological and solid tumor malignancies. Its lead drug candidate, oral selinexor (KPT-330), as well as verdinexor (KPT-335), KPT-8602 and KPT-9274 are in clinical development.

