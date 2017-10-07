OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OMED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $4.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibody therapeutics for cancer stem cells. It utilizes its technologies to identify, isolate and evaluate CSCs, validate multiple potential targets and pathways critical to CSC self-renewal and differentiation and develop antibody and other protein-based therapeutics. The company serves the healthcare industry and cancer therapy patients. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Redwood City, United States. “

OMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.84.

Shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) traded down 2.02% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 208,629 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $12.07. The stock’s market cap is $164.07 million.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that OncoMed Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.85) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoMed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

