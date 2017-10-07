Oceaneering International’s (OII) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Oceaneering International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Oceaneering International (OII) traded down 0.82% on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510,798 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.48 billion.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.86 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.90%.

In related news, VP W Cardon Gerner sold 2,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $51,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 425,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

