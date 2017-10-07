Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 286 ($3.79) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC from GBX 440 ($5.84) to GBX 430 ($5.70) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Numis Securities Ltd restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.31) price target on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.92) target price on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.39) target price on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 313.92 ($4.16).

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) opened at 296.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.77 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 295.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 282.99. Ocado Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 233.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 340.00.

In other Ocado Group PLC news, insider Emma Lloyd purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £49,305 ($65,399.92). Also, insider Duncan Tatton-Brown purchased 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £19,903.39 ($26,400.57). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,488 shares of company stock valued at $6,965,802.

About Ocado Group PLC

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based online grocery retailer. The Company’s principal activities are grocery retailing and the development and monetization of Intellectual Property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods, derived from the United Kingdom.

