NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Position Decreased by Clinton Group Inc.

Clinton Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 43,860 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA Corporation were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ NVDA) opened at 181.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.28. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $191.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.37.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.32. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. NVIDIA Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Vetr lowered shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $9,481,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $18,268,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,478 shares of company stock valued at $85,901,012. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation Profile

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

