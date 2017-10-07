NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA Corporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.92. NVIDIA Corporation posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NVIDIA Corporation.

Get NVIDIA Corporation alerts:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 39.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA Corporation from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up previously from $148.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Vetr raised NVIDIA Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.03 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on NVIDIA Corporation from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/nvidia-corporation-nvda-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-94-per-share.html.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $9,481,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jen Hsun Huang sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $18,268,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,478 shares of company stock valued at $85,901,012. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 822 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) opened at 181.30 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $191.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA Corporation’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

About NVIDIA Corporation

Nvidia Corporation focuses on personal computer (PC) graphics, graphics processing unit (GPU) and also on artificial intelligence (AI). The Company’s operates through two segments: GPU and Tegra Processor. The Company’s GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets, including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.