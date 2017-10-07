NUVEEN OHIO QUA (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

NUVEEN OHIO QUA (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

NUVEEN OHIO QUA has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NUVEEN OHIO QUA (NYSE NUO) opened at 15.11 on Friday. NUVEEN OHIO QUA has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NUVEEN OHIO QUA stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of NUVEEN OHIO QUA (NYSE:NUO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

About NUVEEN OHIO QUA

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Municipal Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and designated state income taxes by investing in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within a single state or certain the United States territories.

