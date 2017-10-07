Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) opened at 13.66 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/nuveen-municipal-high-income-oppty-fund-nmz-to-go-ex-dividend-on-october-12th.html.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.