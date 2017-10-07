Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) opened at 13.66 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities or certain territories in the United States.
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.