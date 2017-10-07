Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) opened at 15.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $18.12.
