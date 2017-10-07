Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) opened at 15.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/nuveen-minnesota-quality-municipal-income-fund-nms-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-06-on-november-1st.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.