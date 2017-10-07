Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest (NCB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 1st

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NCB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest (NYSE NCB) opened at 17.47 on Friday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 of Beneficial Interest has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48.

