Numis Securities Ltd Reiterates Hold Rating for Redcentric PLC (RCN)

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 87 ($1.15) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCN. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 117 ($1.55) target price on shares of Redcentric PLC in a report on Thursday. N+1 Singer reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Redcentric PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Redcentric PLC (LON:RCN) opened at 82.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.83. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 122.06 million. Redcentric PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 40.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 168.50.

In other Redcentric PLC news, insider Peter Brotherton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($21,222.97).

About Redcentric PLC

Redcentric plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in supply of information technology (IT) managed services. The Company’s segments include Recurring, Services, Product and Central. The Company’s Recurring segment is engaged in the provision of its services to customers under long-term agreements, including data, connectivity, hosting, cloud, and support services.

