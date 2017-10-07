Numeric Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 84,200 SPX Corp (SPXC)

Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Corp (NASDAQ:SPXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 84,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Numeric Investors LLC owned 0.20% of SPX Corp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX Corp by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPX Corp during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SPX Corp during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. AXA purchased a new position in SPX Corp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in SPX Corp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded SPX Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

SPX Corp (SPXC) opened at 29.13 on Friday. SPX Corp has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The stock’s market cap is $1.24 billion.

SPX Corp (NASDAQ:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $349.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.84 million. SPX Corp had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp Profile

SPX Corporation is a global supplier of infrastructure equipment. The Company operates through three segments: HVAC; Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC solutions offered by its businesses include package cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers, heating and ventilation products.

