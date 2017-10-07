Numeric Investors LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Numeric Investors LLC lessened its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 658,000 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price target on Bank Of Montreal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of Bank Of Montreal (BMO) opened at 76.90 on Friday. Bank Of Montreal has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank Of Montreal will post $6.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank Of Montreal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

