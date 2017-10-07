Nucor Corporation (NUE) Stake Raised by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nucor Corporation were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,573,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,479,954,000 after purchasing an additional 319,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 1,900.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,654,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,293,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,759,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 750,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,776,000 after purchasing an additional 352,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Corporation by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,715,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,600,000 after purchasing an additional 389,241 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE NUE) opened at 56.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06). Nucor Corporation had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Nucor Corporation news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 2,500 shares of Nucor Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $137,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,886.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Sumoski sold 2,537 shares of Nucor Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $156,431.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,604 shares of company stock worth $1,351,495 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Macquarie started coverage on Nucor Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nucor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $68.00 target price on Nucor Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nucor Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on Nucor Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

