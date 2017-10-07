Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,060,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.45% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $380,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,632,000 after purchasing an additional 121,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,695,000 after purchasing an additional 614,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 55,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,628,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 52,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $1,264,445. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE NUS) opened at 62.74 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $65.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post $3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a direct selling company that develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements, and a range of other products and services. The Company offers anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under its Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The Nu Skin brand offers a range of products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care system, ageLOC Spa systems and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care system.

