NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.06

Media headlines about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2435199901794 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBY. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) traded down 1.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. 1,326 shares of the company traded hands. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company’s market capitalization is $69.66 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 184.30%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.47) EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops products for the eye care market. The Company focuses on commercializing prescription Avenova for managing hygiene of the eyelids and lashes in the United States. Avenova is an eye care product formulated with a form of hypochlorous acid called Neutrox.

