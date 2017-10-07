Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Position Increased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,863,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,352,000 after acquiring an additional 431,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,443,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,988,000 after acquiring an additional 237,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 6.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,004,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,145,000 after acquiring an additional 569,196 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 14.3% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,019,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 4,913.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,568,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) opened at 58.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Harry Sommer sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $689,764.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,031.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $306,956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

