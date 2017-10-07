Northpointe Capital LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic PLC were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 2,513.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,035,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,011,571,000 after purchasing an additional 83,705,052 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 1,061.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,678,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,101,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,321,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,243,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,536 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,670,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $651,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 58,646,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,724,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) opened at 79.81 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32.

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Medtronic PLC had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post $4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

Medtronic PLC declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical technology company to repurchase up to 49% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $96.00 price target on Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Medtronic PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $95.00 price target on Medtronic PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.98.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 140,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $11,461,423.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,503 shares in the company, valued at $54,569,899.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $1,062,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

