Northern Trust Corp Has $54.46 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $54,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE DAR) opened at 16.38 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc (Darling) is a developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries.

