Northern Trust Corp Has $53.80 Million Stake in Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (LNCE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,271 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.61% of Snyder’s-Lance worth $53,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 9.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 0.3% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 111,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 8.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snyder’s-Lance by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Warehime acquired 21,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $792,046.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Isaiah Tidwell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $56,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNCE) opened at 38.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Snyder’s-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Snyder’s-Lance had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Snyder’s-Lance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Snyder’s-Lance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Snyder’s-Lance in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Snyder’s-Lance in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $44.00 price objective on Snyder’s-Lance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

