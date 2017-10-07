Northern Trust Corp Has $52.83 Million Stake in RLI Corp. (RLI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.20% of RLI Corp. worth $52,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. by 11,386.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,695,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after acquiring an additional 514,755 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 437,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,873,000 after acquiring an additional 300,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,869,000 after acquiring an additional 284,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 834,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 158,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut RLI Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RLI Corp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

RLI Corp. (RLI) opened at 58.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.24. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $69.39.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. RLI Corp. had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. RLI Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of RLI Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.58 per share, with a total value of $69,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $173,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RLI Corp.

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

