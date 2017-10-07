North American Income Trust PLC (NAIT) Announces GBX 7.50 Dividend

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) traded up 1.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1270.00. 10,633 shares of the company traded hands. North American Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,060.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,299.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.85.

About North American Income Trust PLC

The North American Income Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with above average dividend income and long-term capital growth through active management of a portfolio consisting of S&P 500 United States equities. It may also invest in Canadian stocks and United States mid and small capitalization companies to provide for diversified sources of income.

