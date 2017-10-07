Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NHYDY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) opened at 7.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/norsk-hydro-asa-nhydy-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.