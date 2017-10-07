Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Stake Lessened by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,722 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Souther Corporation makes up approximately 0.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Norfolk Souther Corporation worth $44,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Centers of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 10,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,251,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,667,000 after acquiring an additional 700,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 24,407 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $2,927,619.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,895.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $35,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $475,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $3,244,531. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) opened at 130.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 12 month low of $89.95 and a 12 month high of $133.81.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.34 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

