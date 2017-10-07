Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Souther Corporation were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 0.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 12,069.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 20.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $281,271.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,230.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $35,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,531. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) opened at 130.46 on Friday. Norfolk Souther Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.95 and a 52-week high of $133.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average is $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Norfolk Souther Corporation had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Souther Corporation will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Norfolk Souther Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Norfolk Souther Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Norfolk Souther Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Souther Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

