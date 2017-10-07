Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Great Plains Energy were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Great Plains Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Great Plains Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Great Plains Energy by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,745,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,082 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Great Plains Energy by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 511,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Great Plains Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Plains Energy Inc (NYSE:GXP) opened at 30.77 on Friday. Great Plains Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.44.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.00 million. Great Plains Energy had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Great Plains Energy Inc will post $1.60 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Great Plains Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.77%.

In related news, VP Lori A. Wright sold 7,668 shares of Great Plains Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $234,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terry D. Bassham sold 6,370 shares of Great Plains Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $194,539.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,391 shares of company stock worth $838,626. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Plains Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Great Plains Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Plains Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Plains Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Great Plains Energy

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (Great Plains Energy) is a utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO). KCP&L is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers primarily in the states of Missouri and Kansas.

