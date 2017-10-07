NMC Health PLC (NMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,000 ($53.06) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on NMC Health PLC from GBX 2,450 ($32.50) to GBX 2,810 ($37.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,522 ($33.45).

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) traded up 4.26% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2838.00. The stock had a trading volume of 438,301 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,690.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,254.45. NMC Health PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,277.18 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,909.90. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.80 billion.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bomford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,254 ($29.90) per share, for a total transaction of £22,540 ($29,897.86).

About NMC Health PLC

NMC Health plc is a private healthcare services provider in the United Arab Emirates. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare and distribution & services. The healthcare segment is engaged in providing professional medical services, comprising diagnostic services, in and outpatient clinics, provision of all types of research and medical services in the field of gynecology, obstetrics and human reproduction and retailing of pharmaceutical goods.

