Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has $146.42 Million Stake in Broadcom Limited (AVGO)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85,695 shares during the quarter. Broadcom Limited makes up 11.7% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Broadcom Limited worth $146,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Broadcom Limited by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom Limited by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Broadcom Limited by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Limited by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Limited by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom Limited news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $442,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total value of $2,406,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,788 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,237. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom Limited in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.80.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) traded up 0.85% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.74. 1,748,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of 187.16 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Limited has a 52-week low of $160.62 and a 52-week high of $259.36.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.07. Broadcom Limited had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Limited will post $15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Broadcom Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 348.72%.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

