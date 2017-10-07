New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,218 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Kennametal worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $2,198,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kennametal by 4.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Kennametal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 240,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management raised its position in Kennametal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management now owns 8,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) opened at 40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.94. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $565.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.16 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kennametal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.10 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

In related news, insider Christopher Rossi acquired 29,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $999,784.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,850 shares in the company, valued at $998,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Michael Jr. Byrnes acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

