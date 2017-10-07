New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.32% of Spirit Airlines worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) opened at 35.24 on Friday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $60.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $701.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

