New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.87 Million Stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,599 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Universal Display Corporation worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 307.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Display Corporation by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Display Corporation news, CEO Steven V. Abramson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,241,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,888 shares in the company, valued at $32,737,442.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,366,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.11.

Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ OLED) opened at 128.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Display Corporation has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average is $111.79.

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.81 million. Universal Display Corporation had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Universal Display Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers.

